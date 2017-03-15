Is America Fascist Yet? 🇺🇸
Powerful and Continuing Nationalism?
👍
Disdain for the Recognition of Human Rights?
👍
Identification of Enemies/Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause?
👍
Supremacy of the Military? 👎
Rampant Sexism?
👍
Controlled Mass Media? 👎
Obsession with National Security
👍
Religion and Government are Intertwined? 👎
Corporate Power is Protected?
👍
Labor Power is Suppressed?
👍
Disdain for Intellectuals and the Arts?
👍
Obsession with Crime and Punishment?👍
Rampant Cronyism and Corruption?👍
Fraudulent Elections? 🤷