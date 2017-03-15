Is America Fascist Yet? 🇺🇸

  1. Powerful and Continuing Nationalism? 👍
  2. Disdain for the Recognition of Human Rights? 👍
  3. Identification of Enemies/Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause? 👍
  4. Supremacy of the Military? 👎
  5. Rampant Sexism? 👍
  6. Controlled Mass Media? 👎
  7. Obsession with National Security 👍
  8. Religion and Government are Intertwined? 👎
  9. Corporate Power is Protected?👍
  10. Labor Power is Suppressed?👍
  11. Disdain for Intellectuals and the Arts?👍
  12. Obsession with Crime and Punishment?👍
  13. Rampant Cronyism and Corruption?👍
  14. Fraudulent Elections? 🤷